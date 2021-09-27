JustInvest LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after buying an additional 104,078 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,852,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,735,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 52.2% in the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 37,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $240.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.45 and a 200 day moving average of $207.00. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.