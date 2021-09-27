JustInvest LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,322,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,039,830 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $116.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average is $124.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

