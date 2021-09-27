JustInvest LLC Lowers Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

JustInvest LLC lowered its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 116.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $125,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $49.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRH. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

