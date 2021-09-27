JustInvest LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

JustInvest LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,759,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royal Gold by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,907,000 after acquiring an additional 102,160 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $100.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

