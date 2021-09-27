JustInvest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 43.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 62.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after acquiring an additional 370,322 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $6,656,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Equitable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. increased their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

