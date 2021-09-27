JustInvest LLC Buys New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Hubbell by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HUBB opened at $183.51 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $209.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

