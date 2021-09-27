JustInvest LLC Acquires New Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 100,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 27.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 108.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 124,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $25.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

