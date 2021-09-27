JUST (JST) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. JUST has a market capitalization of $143.78 million and approximately $86.93 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00066292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00101752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00140365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,125.09 or 1.00007633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.71 or 0.07032886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.70 or 0.00762263 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.