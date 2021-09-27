Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $28.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.66. 1,450,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,851. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,969,000 after purchasing an additional 280,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after buying an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $178,626,000 after buying an additional 456,762 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.