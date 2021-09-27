JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

