JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,945,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,950,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.88% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $4,979,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,082,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,373,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,547,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 231,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,599,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.23. 9,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,984. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59.

