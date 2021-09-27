JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.69.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 799,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

