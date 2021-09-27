JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 185,521.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,916,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 20.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,699,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.