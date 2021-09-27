JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $30.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Altice USA stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

