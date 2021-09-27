JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €15.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.85 ($13.94).

ETR:ENI opened at €10.93 ($12.86) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €11.19 ($13.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion and a PE ratio of -156.11.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

