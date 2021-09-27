Jennison Associates LLC Sells 72,478 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,478 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.23% of Bumble worth $85,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

