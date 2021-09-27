Jennison Associates LLC Sells 5,342 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.05% of Globant worth $91,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 3,076.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,619,000 after buying an additional 175,067 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Globant stock opened at $324.04 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $170.02 and a 1 year high of $332.79. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 183.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.22.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

