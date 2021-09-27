Jennison Associates LLC Has $159.66 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,828 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,039 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $159,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $183.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $181.98 and a twelve month high of $280.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

