Jennison Associates LLC Has $105.74 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,910 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $105,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

