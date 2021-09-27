Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,816 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $88,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.11 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

