Jennison Associates LLC Buys 162,588 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,588 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $124,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $159.46 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

