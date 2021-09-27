Jeffrey Greenberg Sells 9,000 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $44.41 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

