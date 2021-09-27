Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,950 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,845 ($115.56) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,413.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,046. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a market cap of £137.02 billion and a PE ratio of 42.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.