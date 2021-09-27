Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.58.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.