iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,203,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 212,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $444.42. 206,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $322.75 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

