iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Atlantic Trust LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Atlantic Trust LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $445.22. The company had a trading volume of 119,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,121. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $322.75 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $445.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

