iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $34,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $268.80 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.70 and a 200-day moving average of $268.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

