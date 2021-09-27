iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.04. 1,244,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,368,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.