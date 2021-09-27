iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000.

EWY stock opened at $82.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $89.64.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

