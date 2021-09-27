iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Shares Purchased by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter worth $269,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter worth $366,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter worth $630,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 264.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

