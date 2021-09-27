iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,528,000 after acquiring an additional 607,038 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.18 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

