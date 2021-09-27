iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Trimmed by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 70,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

