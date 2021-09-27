iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $391,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $72.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

