iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,649,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,682,000. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,532,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,957,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.56. 3,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.11. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.