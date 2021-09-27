Invitation Homes (INVH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) recently:

9/23/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

9/23/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Invitation Homes is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

9/16/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

9/6/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

9/3/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

9/1/2021 – Invitation Homes is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

8/18/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

8/17/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.90. 202,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $42.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

