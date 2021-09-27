Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.63). Invitae posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.08. 2,294,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,663. Invitae has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

