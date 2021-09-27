Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Torex Gold Resources (TXG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE: TXG) recently:

9/17/2021 – Torex Gold Resources was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Torex Gold Resources had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Torex Gold Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/7/2021 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TXG stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$12.62. 190,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.30. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.86.

Get Torex Gold Resources Inc alerts:

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.