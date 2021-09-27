Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Torex Gold Resources (TXG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE: TXG) recently:
- 9/17/2021 – Torex Gold Resources was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – Torex Gold Resources had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/8/2021 – Torex Gold Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 9/7/2021 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of TXG stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$12.62. 190,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.30. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.86.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
