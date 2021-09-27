Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $47,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $370.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $264.30 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

