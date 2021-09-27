Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $161.53 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $110.10 and a 12 month high of $165.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.44.

