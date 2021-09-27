Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 72,405 shares during the period.

BSMQ opened at $25.98 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

