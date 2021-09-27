Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.

