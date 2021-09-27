Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intuit were worth $189,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $127,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after buying an additional 296,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $143,700,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $577.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.59 and a 200-day moving average of $473.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

