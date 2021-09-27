Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,347 shares of company stock worth $33,277,145 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $577.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $546.59 and a 200-day moving average of $473.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

