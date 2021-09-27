Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.8% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $8,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 903,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,387,000 after buying an additional 141,616 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,631. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.45. The company has a market capitalization of $163.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.78.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

