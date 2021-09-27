Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,262,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,102,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,597,000 after buying an additional 243,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,072,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,495,000 after buying an additional 1,276,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.55. The company had a trading volume of 86,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $430.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.71 and a 200 day moving average of $167.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.