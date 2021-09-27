Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,689 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 306,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

