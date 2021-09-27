Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,216 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSOS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA MSOS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.32. 2,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,248. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.

