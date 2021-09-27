Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $39,648,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 262,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $36.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

