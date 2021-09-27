International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $132.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day moving average is $144.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.