Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,573 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,161,741.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,108,643.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,145,211.18.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $1,115,847.90.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,176,971.01.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,180 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $1,121,342.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,449.44.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,904.96.

Shares of IBKR traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 54,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

